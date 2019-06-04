MIAMI — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a “community informational meeting” to report on asbestos removal at the old B.F. Goodrich plant Thursday, June 6, at the Civic Center.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

In a mailer to Miami residents, the EPA’s cleanup plan includes the off-site removal and disposal of approximately 23,000 tons of asbestos containing debris to an approved landfill.

The mailer said the EPA will also wet-demolish two buildings on-site that contain high levels of asbestos. The demolition debris from the buildings will also be taken to a landfill.

The cleanup work is scheduled to begin this month and involves the use of dump trucks to transport material off-site daily.

During the cleanup efforts, the EPA will apply water to any asbestos containing debris during the cleanup activities.

They also plan to conduct continuous perimeter air sampling and monitoring to assure that no airborne asbestos is escaping the site.

The cleanup work is expected to be completed in three or four months.

The Goodrich plant began operations in the early 1940s and shut down in 1986.

Initial attempts to clean up the site under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Oklahoma Department of Labor began then halted in late 2014. The company hired to do the demolition work filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015.

Vandals have broken into the site several times.

In late 2018, the EPA secured access to the abandoned facility and assessed the entire property for asbestos contamination.

The assessment was limited to approximately 60 acres, consisting of former building foundations and subsurface structures associated with plant operations.

The EPA assessment included asbestos-containing materials in the demolition debris piles, utility pits and buildings at the site.

About asbestos

Asbestos is a mineral fiber that was commonly used in a variety of building construction materials for insulation and as a fire-retardant.

Because of its fiber strength and heat resistant properties, asbestos was used for a wide range of manufacturing goods.

It was later determined that asbestos caused cancer and other diseases.

Fibers must be airborne to cause a health risk through inhalation.