Funeral services for Edith Joyce Rice, 91, will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Minister Shannon “Shak” Arrington officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Born on Feb. 8, 1928, in Graham, to the late Louie Elmore Byrd and Priscilla Katherine (Williams) Byrd and passed away June 1, 2019 at a Marshall, Texas, nursing facility.

She and Edward Martin Rice, Jr., were married Nov. 23, 1945 in Ardmore and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2010.

A long time resident of Ardmore, Edith had moved to Marshall, Texas to be closer to family. While living in Ardmore, Edith was a member of the Maxwell Avenue Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda J. Wyant and husband Jamie of Waskom, Texas, Patricia Cole and husband Arthur, Pamela Marquez and husband Carlos and Christie Boles and husband Jeff; sons, Charles Rice and wife Cherry and Roger Rice and wife Mija; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers Loy and Melvin Byrd.

Pallbearers will be: Matthew Cole, Michael Wyant, Logan Wyant, Patrick Skingley, Don Stimson and Daryl Rice.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.