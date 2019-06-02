Jeffrey Glenn Fisher of Shawnee was among more than 625 master's and doctoral degree recipients at its graduate commencement ceremony on May 25 in the Byron Recreation Complex. Graduates recognized at the ceremony include those who completed their degree requirements in August and December of 2018, as well as January and May of 2019.

Fisher earned a Master of Accountancy degree in accountancy from The University of Scranton.

The University conferred three doctor of nursing practice degrees, 38 doctor of physical therapy degrees and more than 585 master's degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented several foreign countries and 39 states.