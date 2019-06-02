Name of department: Owens & Co. Mutual Aid Fire Service

Fire Chief’s name: Todd Owens

Do you have any assistant chiefs? If so, what are their names: Patrick Kelley

Duties: Training, Assist Fire Chief.

Where is/are the fire stations located: 310 N Main Street. Vera, Ok 74082

When was the department founded: 1991

How many firefighters in the department: 12

How many are paid: 0 How many are volunteers: 12

List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have:

Engine 1: 1987 Ford: structure/vehicle wrecks (20 yrs old)

Engine 2: 1989 American: structure/vehicle wrecks (23 yrs old

Squad 1: 1991 GMC: Medical/Vehicle wrecks/Structure

Brush 1: 1984 Chevy: Grass Fire

Brush 3: 1986 Kaiser: 3 Ton: Grass Fire

Brush 4: 2007 Ford: Grass Fires/Vehicle wrecks/fire

Brush 5: 1992 BMY Stewart: Grass Fire

Brush 6: 1997 Steph: Grass Fire

Tanker 1: 1980 International 2000 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires

Tanker 2: 2010 Freightliner: 1500 Gallon water tender/tanker for grass/structure fires

What types of firefighting equipment do you have: Vehicles, numerous tools, including 2 sets of jaws of life.

What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need: We are in desperate need of a new medical response/squad truck. Our current vehicle has engine problems.

How many calls did your department respond to in 2018: 146 calls

Medical: 90

Grass Fire: 39

Car Fire: 6

Structure Fire: 11