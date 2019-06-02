Name of department: Nowata Fire Department

Fire Chief’s Name: Donald Belden

Do you have any assistant chiefs? If so, what are their names and duties? Richard Froelich

Where is the fire station located: 425 S. Cedar, Nowata

How many firefighters are in the department: 18

How many are paid? How many are volunteers? 3 paid, 15 volunteers

List the makes and models of firefighting vehicles you have, and describe how they are used? Three engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, three grass rigs, six tankers, and two support vehicles.

What types of firefighting equipment do you have? There is an assortment.

Fire chief spotlight:

How long have you been with this department and how long have you been a fire chief with this department? : 21 years and one month as chief

What other firefighting jobs have you had before joining this department? None

What is the biggest challenge facing your fire department? Finding people to volunteer and budget issues.

How can the public help your fire department? Help support our fundraisers.