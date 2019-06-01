SULPHUR — One of the most important things in this world is family.

To say Sulphur’s Trey Kiser has been blessed with a strong family atmosphere during his time as a Bulldogs athlete would be an accurate statement.

Trey Kiser is the 2019 Best of the Arbuckles Preps Male Athlete of the Year.

“I couldn’t have asked God for a better senior year,” Kiser said. “This year was probably the best football season I’ve ever had. It was a grind throughout wrestling season, and track was incredible as well. I’m very grateful for the way things turned out because I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“All the attention during the year was nice, don’t get me wrong,” Kiser added. “But at some point you have to learn how to block it all out and focus on the task at hand. You have to put all the cheering to the side because if you don’t then it’s going to stand in the way of your goals, and I didn’t want that.”

There was plenty of speculation that the Bulldogs football team was going to be good this past season.

What people didn’t realize was how good they were going to be, and in particular how much of an impact Kiser was going to make on both sides of the ball.

Sulphur finished the season 12-2, which included an undefeated district championship in district 3A-2.

After losing their first game of the year against Cache on the road, the Bulldogs never looked back as they reeled off 11 straight victories to make the state finals for the first time since 2004, before falling to Heritage Hall in the championship game.

“To be one of the four teams in the history of Sulphur football to make the state finals is a great accomplishment for myself and my teammates,” Kiser said. “Just being there was so satisfying. It was the greatest thing that could have ever happened. Our fans helped make it an amazing atmosphere for us out there as well.”

Kiser had multiple games where he rushed more than 100 yards. He finished the year with a total of 2,572 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also totaled 131 tackles on defense with 13 of them for loss, along with eight sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Because of his talents, Kiser was chosen as an All-State selection for the West team at the linebacker position, as well as the 2019 Best of the Arbuckles Preps football MVP, but his fantastic athletic year was just getting started.

After finishing fourth his junior year, Kiser was aiming for yet another trip to the state wrestling tournament for his senior year.

He did just that, finishing as a regional runner-up in the 182 pound weight class.

Kiser fell in his opening match at the state wrestling tournament against Zach Wattenbarger from Vinita, but managed to rebound and defeat Hayden Fry from Morris in his first consolation match with a pin.

Unfortunately, Kiser’s run towards another state wrestling medal was cut short as he was defeated in the consolation semifinals against Austin Peri from Newkirk.

Kiser was also named as an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for wrestling, and was named to the All-Ardmoreite wrestling team for the 2018-19 season.

But the athletic journey had one more stop for Kiser as he made his way into track season.

Kiser placed fourth overall at the state meet in Catoosa running the 100 meter dash event with a time of 11.10.

He was also a member of the 400 relay team which placed second overall with a time of 43.41 along with TJ Todd, Tavius McDonald and Logan Smith, as well as the 800 meter relay team which placed fourth with a time of 1:32.30 along with McDonald, Todd, and Kyle Stevenson.

Kiser also ran on the 1600 meter relay team which finished eighth overall at the state meet with a time of 3:30.92. Kiser was also named to the All-Ardmoreite boys track team this season.

“I’m blessed by the grace of God to have had the coaches I’ve had in Sulphur,” Kiser said. “These coaches have done everything for me and have worked with me since my freshman year. I’m being biased when I say they are the best coaches in the state of Oklahoma, but I believe it fully. Coach (Jim) Dixon and Coach (Corey) Cole have been with me since day one and I can’t thank them enough.”

“The community of Sulphur has been amazing as well and given me so much support,” Kiser added. “I’m going to miss performing in front of them, but the fans were tremendous and they blessed me so much. I wouldn’t be here without my family, especially my mom and my brother. We’ve been through everything together and we’ve stuck together and we’re stronger together because of it.”

Kiser will now embark on his newest challenge athletically as he plans to play football for Northeastern Oklahoma this fall.

“I never thought I’d hear my name associated with these awards I’ve received,” Kiser said. “There was a lot of competition this season and so many talented players I was going against. I’m just ready to go to NEO and show that I’m ready to play at the next level. It’s about proving myself and I’m prepared to do that.”