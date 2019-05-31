Franklin Gray Talley, 94, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Shawnee.

Franklin Gray Talley, 94, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4. Casket will be closed.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with John Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.