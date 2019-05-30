Services to celebrate the life of Zelto Anderson are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, with Dr. Wayne A. Lawson officiating the services. Interment will follow in Hickory Cemetery in the Woodford Community. Zelto was born in the Woodford Community to Sylvester Anderson and Ozell Stevenson Anderson on Aug. 11, 1935. He departed this life at the Ardmore’s Veterans Center May 22, 2019. Zelto is a 1955 graduate of Central High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge June 26, 1958. He and the former Joyce Faye Shannon were married Sept. 17, 1957. Following 58 years of marriage, she predeceased him Oct. 20, 2015. He was a longtime member at the First Baptist Church where he served as an usher, a member of the choir and a member of the male chorus. Zelto was a fisherman and a hunter. Though his wife specialized in any food dish, Zelto insisted on being the chef of his catch. Zelto was employed with the City of Ardmore, and the HFV Wilson Community Center before his retirement with J.C. Yeatts in the HVAC Department. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Gerald Anderson; brother Maceo Anderson; two sisters Lucille Nash, and Earline Houston.

He is survived by three daughters Dayna (Leo) Baker, Shirlene (Gene) Wright, and Sakeithia Anderson; two sons: Sylvester Wayne (Jacquelyn) Anderson, Darrell Bugs (Lisa) Anderson; three sisters: Minnie Mae (Johnny) Culp, Lanessa Ann (Barry) Scott, and Georgia (John) Johnson; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. Viewing will be held in Kirk Funeral Home Chapel Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



