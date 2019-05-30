Due to the emergency declaration for the ongoing flooding events in northeastern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is suspending tolls between Afton and Miami.

Cash customers who enter the turnpike traveling eastbound from Afton will pay the toll, but will then receive the full refund of that toll when they exit at Miami.

Cash customers entering the turnpike at Miami and traveling westbound, who exit at Afton and have a ticket from the Miami toll plaza will not be charged the toll from Miami.

Tolls will be waved for Pikepass customers who travel between Afton and Miami.

The OTA will announce when tolls resume.

For more information about this event and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, please visit www.PIKEPASS.com