Rick Thielen • news@delcojournal.com

Wednesday

May 29, 2019 at 8:00 AM


Colcord Public Schools Staff Awards:

2018-19 Teachers of the Year:

LeAnn Rogers- 2nd Grade Teacher

Pam Swank- 6th Grade Teacher

John Gemmill- Kindergarten Teacher

2018-19 Support Staff of the Year:

Bambi Potter- Special Education Para

Melissa Earp- Elementary Secretary

Gina Turner- Elementary Custodian

2018-19 Administrator/Director of the Year:

Misty Winfield- Elementary Principal

Remington Rogers- Virtual Admin / Federal Programs Director

2018-19 Colcord District Employee of the Year:

Julie Williams- Middle School Math Teacher / Drama / Choir