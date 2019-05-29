Patsy Jane Davis, 70, of Madill, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home in Madill.

She was born March 21, 1949, in Edmond, to the late Thomas Edgar Patterson and Myrtle Viola Turner Patterson. Patsy was raised in Moore, where she graduated high school. She later moved to Ardmore, where she met Carl Davis. They married on Jan. 9, 1986 in Lone Grove and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2007. They moved to Madill in 1992 and she was self-employed with her friend Melba as PJ and ME wallpaper hanging. Patsy was a beautiful lady and very strong willed. She loved playing cards with family at Okiefest, watching movies, going to garage sales with her sisters, and fishing with her longtime friend Susie Knight.

She is survived by children: Shawndalin Parkhill and husband Mark, Dickson, William Shane Davis and wife Melissa, Buckeye, Ariz., Misty Davis, Jimtown, Matthew Trotter, Oklahoma City. Grandkids: Bandit and Harlee Parkhill, Jon Davis, William Craig Davis and Keely Davis, Allie Davis, Trena Davis and husband Paul, Richard Cottrell and wife Rachelle, Breanna Skeen and Clayton Trotter. Great-grandkids: Valley Davis, Aubrie Davis, T. J. Davis and Kaylee Davis, River Cottrell and Devin Cottrell. Brothers: Thomas Ray Patterson and wife Kamei, Plano, Texas, James Joseph Patterson and wife Lavona, Celina, Texas. Sisters: Dona Gammon and husband John, Lucas, Texas, Viola Manley, Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother: Charles King and one sister; Irene Bezeau.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Woodberry-Forest Cemetery, Madill. Scott Buck will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.