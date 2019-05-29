The Sooner State ABATE "35/40" Crew hosted the Macomb School Dice Run Saturday May 25 raised $1020 for school supplies for students of Macomb School.

According to event participant Sharon Spikes, school supplies cost an estimated $25 per student so money raised at the event will help around 40 students get their needed school supplies.

Spikes said throughout the year the community has been raising money for school supplies.

She said the school raised $1099 from garage sales, $270 from a Coin Drive and received a $1000 community grant from the Ada Wal-Mart.