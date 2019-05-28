Robert “Allen” McLaughlin passed from this life May 20, 2019, shortly after being anointed by Rev. Edmond Kline at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Robert “Allen” McLaughlin passed from this life May 20, 2019, shortly after being anointed by Rev. Edmond Kline at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

He was born Oct. 25, 1962, in Oklahoma City to Robert and Ellen McLaughlin.

During his life, Allen worked for many years as a backhoe operator. After an on the job injury, he went on to pursue his GED and was just a few credits away from earning his degree in computer-aided drafting. The life of the party, Allen was affectionately known as “Lake Dawg” to his friends in Eufaula. He loved to entertain and cook for his friends, boating, deer hunting, and working on vehicles.

Allen was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roger Neeley, and Ira and Edna McLaughlin.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife, Linda McLaughlin; father, Robert McLaughlin and wife Kiran; mother, Ellen Kelly; grandmother, Ann E. Neeley; sons, Jeffrey McLaughlin and wife Lindsay, Joshua McLaughlin and wife Melissa, and Jeremiah Martinelli; daughter, Jennifer Wilkey; grandchildren, Jett McLaughlin and George Jones, Jr.; sisters, Kimberly and husband David, Sarah, Kelly, Laura, and Jennifer; nieces and nephews: Seth and Brendan Hastings, Brooke and Hannah Allen, and Marissa Lewis; and aunt, Helen Gardner.

A graveside ceremony to celebrate Allen’s life will be held at noon, Tuesday, May 28, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.

To share condolences, please visit resthavenokc.com.