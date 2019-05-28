“Water, water everywhere, nor a drop to drink.”

So wrote English poet, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, in 1797. We may all feel like we are in that same proverbial boat with the way our weather has tried to submerge us over the past few weeks. If you have listened to the officials monitoring the rainfall, you may think that the Hulah and Copan Dams have been in a tag team match. When one released water, the other held up, in an effort to keep the rivers a few feet below flood stage. Along with all the city officials monitoring downstream, Emergency Management Director Kary Cox has recorded on facebook and the radio any pertinent information to keep the public advised. Most public service positions are a little boring, however, when the call comes, the response is immediate and the interest and welfare of the citizens is paramount. Thank you to all who have been up nights moving animals, providing rescue boats, first responders alert to the physical and mental stress and the Red Cross emergency workers who were ready to provide shelter, food and comfort to the displaced. We have seen it before, but it is never easy to fight Mother Nature when she makes her move. But after all, it is Oklahoma, and we love it here.

Another casualty of the storms was the delay of the SnackPack project set to distribute food to the youngsters in Copan. The Program sponsored by the United Methodist Church will try again to distribute food to the children on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - noon and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Children the ages of Pre-k through fifth grade are eligible. For more information call the church at 918-532-4337.

The Battle of the BBQ was held in conjunction with the Annual Fun Day on May 25 in the Copan Park. The all day party was organized by Pastor Jeri Weatherspoon from Freedom Ministries. Vendors and gamers descended on the town. Winners of the events will be announced next week.

Dewey public schools announced that they had partnered with Sodexo food distributors to provide free breakfast and lunch for students Pre-k through the age of 18. For information and serving schedule, contact the school.

The Senior Citizens will enjoy a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, salad and dessert on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The center located at 310 E. Weldon,is open at 10 a.m. Parking is available in the alley and the Methodist Church.

The 55th Annual Delaware PowWow mudded its way through the weekend with the usual beauty and excitement of the reunion of families and friends. Tribal members from several nations sang and danced the hours away with their usual pomp and regalia.

Parents and grandparents mark you calendars for 9 a.m. June 3. The clock will chime and the youngsters will blast off to ‘”Mars and Beyond” as they join other trekkers in the Vacation Bible School adventure at the United Methodist Church. Classes for Pre-k through fifth grade are ready to go. The youngsters will finish their space adventure at 11 a.m. on Friday. Youth who would like to help with games, crafts and other activities should contact the Methodist Church at 918-532-4337.

For items of interest, comments or corrections, please contact Jay Anne Custer at 918-532-5492 or oklollippop@juno.com.