Sulphur

Charles L. Hickman, 97, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Services will be 2:30 p.m. today, at Memorial Freewill Church, Sulphur. (DeArman)

Shawnee

Raymond E. Cleveland, 91, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m. today, at Calvary Baptist Church, Sulphur. (DeArman)