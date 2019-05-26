Margaret Marie Jackson was born to the late William Edgar Lemley, Sr. and Maggie Jane Gilbert Michael, Nov. 11, 1929. Surrounded by her loving family, Marie went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday evening, May 23, 2019, from an Ardmore convalescent home; at the age of 89 years, 6 months and 2 days.

Marie and David Eugene Jackson were married Nov. 23, 1946 in Dardanelle, Ark. They had made their home in Ardmore since 1962. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016, but David passed away, July 31, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Maurine Jackson and Christine Lemley, and brothers, J. D. Culberson, W.E., Louis, Thomas and Kenneth Charles Lemley.

A member of the Gospel Lighthouse Church of Lone Grove, Marie was an outstanding homemaker.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Edwards, Betty Norton and husband, Raymond, Jan Livingston and husband, Craig, all of Lone Grove; a sister, Shirley Chamberlain Harris; grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Brianna and husband Robert, Gabriella and husband, Paul, Leanne, Erin and husband, Todd, Tyler, Tammy and husband, Bill, Tina and husband, Rhett; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Christian, Nicholas, Charity, Conner, Abigail, Greyson, Jackson, Henry, Cache, Drew, River, Riggin and Raylee; also four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel with Reverend Gary Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Doug

las Funeral Home and Crematory, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.