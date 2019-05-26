The Avedis Foundation's annual Health Week has a lineup of activities planned for the next several days.

Avedis has organized several events designed to promote healthy habits and active lifestyles.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate in the family-friendly activities — most of which are free.

Health Week highlights include:

• Tuesday — The Senior Stroll is a one-mile walk for participants of all ages, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, 400 N. Bell.

• Wednesday — Tai Chi in the Park, a demonstration sponsored by the Shawnee Senior Center, starts at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Woodland Park, 100 E. Highland. This activity is suitable for, but not limited to, seniors 50 and older.

• Wednesday — Health Week's Keynote Luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., featuring FOX Sports 1’s Jenna Wolfe, host of the network’s First Things First, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence. Wolfe, a longtime broadcast journalist, is the author of Thinner in 30: Small Changes That Add Up to Big Weight Loss in Just 30 Days. Her keynote presentation will address staying motivated to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The RSVP deadline has now passed.

• Thursday — Krazy Kids Day is a full day of healthy activities for kids of all ages. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boy Scout Park, 1500 E. Main St. Krazy Kids Day is sponsored by Shawnee Youth Coalition and several partners, including Boys Scouts, OG&E, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Community Renewal, Shawnee YMCA, Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department.

• Thursday — Family Water Safety Night is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be hosted by Shawnee Splash to share water safety strategies for parents and caregivers and water safety lessons for children. Following the lessons, participants are invited to stay for a free swim. Family Water Safety Night is made possible through Avedis Foundation, American Red Cross, Colin’s Hope Foundation and the City of Shawnee.

• Friday — The Neon Run is a ½ to 1-mile fun walk/run, slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Firelake Ballfields and Pond, at 18160 Rangeline Road. The family-friendly event sponsored by Citizen Potawatomi Nation includes neon glow stations, black lights and free glow gear, while supplies last. Warm-up begins at 7 p.m. The walk begins at 8:30 p.m.

• June 15 — Kickball at The Y, a free community kickball tournament sponsored by the Shawnee YMCA, was originally planned for this week, but heavy rains and flooding has forced the event into postponement.

Troy and Dollie Smith Family YMCA President/CEO Brandon Bell said recent rains have made the ball fields too saturated to use. A new date has been set for 9 a.m. June 15 at the YMCA Lions Club ball fields, next to the YMCA, 700 W. Saratoga. Participants must be at least 16 years old to enter; teams consist of up to 14 players. To register a team, contact the YMCA at sports@shawneeymca.org.

For more information, visit the website at avedisfoundation.org/contact/health-week or search Avedis Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.