MIAMI — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M campus has had damage to several facilities on the east side of the campus.

The Neosho River gauge at Stepps Ford Bridge near Commerce shows a crest at 25.51 feet (major flood stage) and 103,000 cfs at 10 a.m. Saturday and is now falling toward moderate flood stage (24 feet or less).

There will be a rise, but it is not predicted to return to major flood stage on the falling limb.

“We have seen a slight receding of water on campus and look for that to continue barring any additional rain,” Dr. Mark Rasor, Vice President for Fiscal Affairs at NEO said in a press release.

Buildings/areas affected to date include the baseball locker room and offices, all facilities under the east grandstands of Red Robertson Field (rest rooms, storage, bus parking, etc.), the baseball hitting practice building, and the Honors Plaza at the south end of the stadium.

The football practice field, Homa Thomas, Eric Iverson Field (baseball and softball, respectively) and related facilities all have significant damage.

Although several basements are wet, only one has had significant flooding, the release said.

The basement of Dobson/Harrill continues to take on water and require constant pumping. Maintenance is controlling the water, which allows the boilers in the basement to remain operational providing hot water for the dorm.

The American Legion Boys State kicks off this weekend.

About 450 high school juniors were expected to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Most activities are expected to continue as normal.

Many athletic activities have been moved or replaced with different options.

Tuesday morning, NEO will reach out to a professional recovery company to assist with restoration and clean up.