Pre-Kindergarten
Certificate of Completion - Jaxon Fullbright, Acamas Goodrich, Aspen Hailey, Cashis Heatley, Shanlyn Howell, Elijah Lambert, Dennver Little, Kingstan Lowe, Rowan McMahan, Leighton Medel, Haven Noteware, Killian Primeaux, Tegan Riley, Kyleigh Skaggs, Janesia Taylor, Aicedes Tiger, Olivia Tiger, Markel Wallace, Syraia Wilson, and Cooper Woolever
Sweettarts : being a sweet friend - Jaxon Fullbright
Jolly Rancher : always happy to learn - Acamas Goodrich
Bubble Yum : having a fun and “bubbly” personality - Aspen Hailey
Snickers : for his sense of humor - Cashis Heatley
Spree : always finishing her work quickly - Shanlyn Howell
Lifesaver : always lending others a hand - Elijah Lambert
Twizzlers : always having a great attitude and flair for learning - Dennver Little
Gummy Bears : being caring and huggable to others - Kingstan Lowe
Smarties : for her intelligence and hard work - Rowan McMahan
Starburst : being a “star” student each day - Leighton Medel
Gobstoppers : having “gobs” of great work - Haven Noteware
Whoppers : being a great storyteller - Killian Primeaux
KitKat : always being ready to give the teacher a break - Tegan Riley
Laffy Taffy : having the most fun each day - Kyleigh Skaggs
M&M’s : being a “marvelous and magnificent” student - Janesia Taylor
Milky Way : having “out of this world” work - Aicedes Tiger
Nerds : for her intelligence and hard work - Olivia Tiger
Crunch : coming through in a crunch - Markel Wallace
Mr. Goodbar : being a good friend - Syraia Wilson
Fun Dip : having a fun-loving attitude for learning - Cooper Woolever
First Grade/Harvey
Vincil Banks, Jr.
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Met AR Goal all year
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Math
Excellence in Reading
Excellence in Grammar
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Excellence in Art
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Braylon Blackburn
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Jadelynn Booth
Citizenship Award
Outstanding Penmanship
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Math
Excellence in Reading
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Principal’s Honor Roll
Brianna Boyles
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Blue’Lee Greenwood
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Addyzen Hyde
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Met AR Goal all year
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Reading
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Principal’s Honor Roll
Maliyah Johnson
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Reading
Excellence in Grammar
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Excellence in Art
Principal’s Honor Roll
Ta’Laysia Kennedy
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Met AR Goal all year
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Reading
Ready Reader Award
Principal’s Honor Roll
Clarissa Lena
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Ready Reader Award
Brenlynn Moore
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Met AR Goal all year
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Saniah Nash
Excellence in Spelling
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ka’Leeah Rezentes
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Misaac Roscoe-Hurst
Achievement in Reading (25 books or more)
Excellence in Math
Excellence in Reading
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
Ready Reader Award
Principal’s Honor Roll
1st grade/Mullennex
Killian Barcellos—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling and Science
Liam Birney—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Super Reader, and AR Independent Reader
Ava Childers—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Top Reader, Top Spelling, Top Math, Top Social Studies, Top Phonics, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Super Reader, AR Rising Reader, AR Independent Reader
Taydin Franklin—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll,
Devi Johnson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, Good Citizen Award
Alaina Lynam—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading
Drayvon Medel—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Top Reader, Top Social Studies, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Social Studies, and Phonics, Excellence in Art
Devyn Patterson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Top Spelling, Top Science, Top Math, and Top Phonics, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Phonics, AR Rising Reader, AR Independent Reader, Excellence in Art
Blas Ramos—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Most Improved in Reading
Chulve Roubidoux—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Science and Phonics
Benny Wahpepah—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, Math, Science, and Phonics
Serenity Wano—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll
Adriana Watson—1st grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, 2nd Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A’s All Year in: Spelling, Reading, and Phonics
2nd Grade
Mason Ataddlety
Excellence in Math and Science
Read 87 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Rhyan Butler
Excellence in Math, Spelling, Science and Social Studies
Read 89 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Zayden Foreman
Excellence in Math, Phonics, Science and Spelling
Read 88 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Kyleigh Haggard
Excellence in Science
Read 46 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Dwayne Herlacher
Excellence in Phonics and Spelling
Read 71 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Hayven Huntington
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Spelling, Grammar, Science, and Social Studies
Read 87 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Lakiyah Johnson
Excellence in Social Studies
Read 51 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Bentley Jones
Excellence in Art
Read 136 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Kolten Osterhout
Excellence in Math, Grammar, Science and Social Studies
Read 82 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Principal’s Honor Roll
Savannah Reynolds
Excellence in Phonics, Grammar, Science and Social Studies
Read 88 Books- Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Principal’s Honor Roll
Lakya Riley
Excellence in Phonics and Spelling
Read 115 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Principal’s Honor Roll
Dallas Risinger
Excellence in Math, Phonics, Grammar, Science and Social Studies
Read 76 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Eliana Sheilds
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art
Read 178 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Most Books Read (178) and Most AR Points (86.3) in Class
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Khloe Smith
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science and Social Studies
Read 105 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Saraya Smith
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science and Social Studies
Read 102 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Lexi Spoon
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art
Read 98 Books - Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Lacey Stephens
Excellence in Phonics, Math, Science and Social Studies
Read 79 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Principal’s Honor Roll
Amilya Swaggerty
Excellence in Math, Reading, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling, Science, Social Studies and Art
Read 95 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Hermione Tiger
Excellence in Reading, Math, and Science
Read 89 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Principal’s Honor Roll
Kingston Tramble
Excellence in Math, Phonics, Grammar, Spelling and Science
Read 86 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Izabelle Ulm
Excellence in Spelling, Science and Art
Read 25 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Principal’s Honor Roll
Kasius Venable
Excellence in Math, Phonics, Science and Social Studies
Read 82 Books – Oklahoma State Department Achievement in Reading
Achieved AR Goal All Year
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
3rd Grade/Motley
Superintendent Honor Roll:
Athaya Haymond
MaryJane Jones
Principal’s Honor Roll:
Jackson Booth
Adrianya Ortega
Elias Shields
Channyn Wilkie
Braelyn Wright
25 Book Award:
Jaxson Booth
Brian Drummond
Isabella Fittler
Pbena Haumpy
Athaya Haymond
James Hooks
MaryJane Jones
Dorian Morales
Sebastian Oliver
Khloey Neash
Adrianya Ortega
Joseph Ortiz
Aiden Pratt
Elias Shields
Divyon Stargell
Lariah Vasquez
Channyn Wilkie
Braelyn Wright
Achieved AR Goals For the Entire Year:
Jaxson Booth
MaryJane Jones
Sebastian Oliver
Elias Shields
Channyn Wilkie
Braelyn Wright
Most AR Points in Class:
MaryJane Jones
Most Improved:
Khloey Neash
Excellence in Reading:
MaryJane Jones
Excellence in Math:
Jaxson Booth
Brian Drummond
MaryJane Jones
Excellence In Spelling:
MaryJane Jones
Athaya Haymond
Dorian Morales
Adrianya Ortega
Elias Shields
Excellence In Science:
Athaya Haymond
MaryJane Jones
Aiden Pratt
Elias Shields
Braelyn Wright
Excellence in Language:
MaryJane Jones
Elias Shields
Excellence in Social Studies:
Jaxson Booth
Athaya Haymond
MaryJane Jones
Aiden Pratt
Elias Shields
Braelyn Wright
Third Grade/Stoll
Makiyah Grayson
Achievement in Reading
Multiplication Master
Cadence Haggard
Achievement in Reading
Tajah Haumpy
Achievement in Reading
Zaylee Haumpy
Achievement in Reading
Austin Huddleston
Achievement in Reading
Superintendent Honor Roll
Multiplication
Master Language Arts
Spelling
Math
Science
Social Studies
Reading
Aaliyah Larney
Achievement in Reading
Nathan Long
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Gwen Osterhout
Achievement in Reading
Superintendent Honor Roll
Multiplication Master
Spelling
Science
Social Studies
Reading
Winter Peacore
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Multiplication Master
Lillie Rhodd
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Reading
Multiplication Master
Most Improved Student
Eco Roubidoux
Achievement in Reading
Allandria Sadongei
Achievement in Reading
Reading
Taziah Soap
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Multiplication Master
Language Arts
Reading
Kieyah Tanyan
Achievement in Reading
Superintendent Honor
Reading
Multiplication Master
Language Arts
Nathias Vicks
Achievement in Reading
Superintendents Honor Roll
Multiplication Master
Language Arts
Spelling
Social Studies
Reading
Kayden Watson
Achievement in Reading
Science
Reading
Faith Wilkie
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Reading
Science
Maelyn Wright
Achievement in Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Reading
Most AR Points
Spelling
Science
Social Studies
4th Grade Awards
Caitlin Alderson
Achievement of Reading
Alexis Birney
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Math
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Social Studies
AR Achievement
Superintendent Honor Roll
Jacob Brookshire
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Spelling
Superintendent Honor Roll
Emmaleigh Chittum
Achievement of Reading
Math Growth
Principal Honor Roll
Levi Corona
Achievement of Reading
Isaiah Deatherage
Achievement of Reading
Reading Growth
Kenzie Harden
Achievement of Reading
Lillian Herlacher
Achievement of Reading
Best of Category Winner Science Fair
Fourth Grade Champion Science Fair
Grand Champion Science Fair
Karmalea Howell
Achievement of Reading
Ciera Manley
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Language
Excellence in Spelling
Principal Honor Roll
Excellence in Art
Tryson Nash
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Spelling
Principal Honor Roll
Melinda Ortiz
Achievement of Reading
AR Achievement
Jasmine Petty
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Math
Excellence in Art
Principal Honor Roll
Sean Pratt
Achievement of Reading
Math Growth
Principal Honor Roll
Mi’Ana Redwine
Achievement of Reading
AR Achievement
Superintendent Honor Roll
Ahachumby Roubidoux
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Art
Principal Honor Roll
Jeremiah Skaggs
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Science
Superintendent Honor Roll
Jakobi Soap
Achievement of Reading
Best of Category Science Fair
Brody Spoon
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Language
Excellence in Reading
Reading Growth
Superintendent Honor Roll
Eric Streater
Achievement of Reading
Principal Honor Roll
Mia Tanyan
Achievement of Reading
Shining Star for outstanding effort in the Christmas Program
Excellence in Social Studies
Principal Honor Roll
Kenan Tyner
Achievement of Reading
Aeris Whitehead
Achievement of Reading
Excellence in Language
Excellence in Reading
AR Achievement
Excellence in Art
Superintendent Honor Roll
5th Grade Awards
Emma Becker – Principle Honor Roll
Kendra Chaney – Supt. Honor Roll - Excellence in Art
Darius Cheatham – Supt. Honor Roll , Social Studies Award
Science Award , Scholastic Meet 4th in Math
Lyllie Corley – Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art, Academic Team Member
Xander Dallas- Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art, Academic Team Member
Tyuana Haumpy- Prin. Honor Roll
Rachel Jones- Supt. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art
Sammy Long- Supt. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art
Hannah Phillips – Prin. Honor Roll, Writing Award, Excellence in Art,
Daley Rice – Prin. Honor Roll, Excellence in Art
Aidon Siquerios – Prin. Honor Roll
Andrew Swaggerty – Prin. Honor Roll
Dawn Swaggert – Supt. Honor Roll, Math Award, Reading Award, Academic Team Award
Izzy Swaggerty – Supt. Honor Roll, Reading Award, Science Award, Academic Team Award
Mahayla Trevino – Prin. Honor Roll
Kevin Tyner – Writing Award
6th Grade Award List
Excellence in Reading
Zawzee Banks
Shysie Harjo
Vaschti Harjo
Braylon Mitchell
Terayana Soap
Nevaeh Stacker
Patience Vicks
Kalinn Walters
Eli Whitehead
Most Improved Reading
Maliq Jones
Wesley Lowe
JP Skaggs
Excellence In English
Zawzee Banks
Vaschti Harjo
Kali Johnson
Terayana Soap
Nevaeh Stacker
Jazmyn Ulm
Patience Vicks
Kalinn Walters
Eli Whitehead
Stephen Wickerd
Academic Team Member
Zawzee Banks
Vaschti Harjo
Terayana Soap
Coryne Venable
Eli Whitehead
Scholastic Meet Award
Vaschti Harjo
Christmas Program Shining Star Award
Zawzee Banks
Destiny Cheatham
Prada Heatley
Kali Johnson
Trey Miles
JP Skaggs
Terayana Soap
Nevaeh Stacker
Coryne Venable
Kalinn Walters
Eli Whitehead
Stephen Wickerd
6th Geography
Destiny Cheatham
Vaschti Harjo
Terayana Soap
Kalinn Walters
Eli Whitehead
Stephen Wickerd
7TH Grade/Templeman
Excellence in English: Layla Deatherage, Montez Dent, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra Wind
Excellence in Band: Layla Deatherage, Ezra wind
Excellence in Science: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk
Excellence in Geography: Xavier Going
Excellence in Reading: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Jadyn Wilson
Excellence in Art: Mariah Ortiz
Excellence in Math: Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk, Marcus Wickerd, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra wind
Principal Honor Roll: Xavier Going, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk Marcus Wickerd, Jadyn Wilson, Ezra Wind
Excellence In Reading
Montez Dent
Xavier Going
Corbin Tollison
Day Whitehead
Jadyn Wilson
Ezra Wind
Excellence In English
Layla Deatherage
Montez Dent
Corbin Tollison
Day Whitehead
Jadyn Wilson
Ezra Wind
Academic Team Member
Montez Dent
Marcus Wickerd
Scholastic Meet
Montez Dent
Christmas Program Shining Star
Montez Dent
Layla Deatherage
Day Whitehawk
Jadyn Wilson
8th Grade Award List
Excellence In Reading
Sierra Streater
Gregory Smith
Mariana Siqurious
Excellence In English
Sierra Streater
Gregory Smith
Trent Deere
Mariana Siqurious
Academic Team Member
Gregory Smith
Trent Deere
Sierra Streater
Amaya Martinez
Tahnya Kennedy
Scholastic Meet
Gregory Smith
8th Science
Trent Deere
Tahnya Kennedy
Amaya Martinez
Carmella Ringwald
Gregory Smith
Sierra Streater
8th History
Carmella Ringwald
Mariana Siqueiros
Gregory Smith
Christmas Program Shining Star
Gregory Smith
Carmella Ringwald
Mariana Siquerios
Amaya Martinez
Art Awards
1st Grade
Vincil Banks
Maliyah Johnson
Drayvon Medel
Devyn Patterson
2nd Grade
Lexi Spoon
Amilya Swaggerty
Eliana Shields
Izabelle Ulm
Bentley Jones
3rd Grade
Dorian Morales
Kieyah Tanyan
Nathius Vicks
4th Grade
Ahachumby Roubidoux
Ciera Manley
Aeris Whitehead
Jasmine Petty
5th Grade
Rachel Jones
Kendra Chaney
Hannah Phillips
Lyllie Corley
Jakaila Roscoe-Hurst
Daley Rice
Samantha Long
6th Grade
Treyvin Miles
Coryne Venable
Eliana Banks
Jazmyn Ulm
7th Grade
Mariah Ortiz
8th Grade
Bradley Driskell
Anastasia Oliver