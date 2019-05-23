MIAMI — This was not what Miami and northeast Oklahoma needed.

More heavy rain and a wave of severe storms battered an area Wednesday night that already was soaked.

Miami picked up an additional 3.79 inches of rain overnight — right at the amount that the National Weather Service had predicted earlier in the day.

“They had predicted 3.78, so they were pretty accurate,” said Miami Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Thomas Anderson.

There was a funnel northwest of Commerce and there were sightings in the Afton, Fairland and Wyandotte areas, but most damage came in Delaware County.

“Tornados were popping up left and right. Every time I looked, the NWS was ‘hey, there’s a tornado here,’ and hey, there’s a tornado there,” said Anderson, who had not received an updated total of businesses and homes that have been affected.

Ottawa County Emergency Management director Chad Holcomb reported there was damage throughout the county.

“There were a couple homes damaged and power lines down,” Holcomb said Thursday morning. “I really haven’t had time to make a damage assessment yet.”

The forecast was updated Wednesday afternoon with all the potential rainfall over the next 18 hours.

“For the Neosho basin, that was about 3.78 inches, which is a lot of water, so that took the river really up high,” meteorologist Nicole McGavock with the National Weather Service’s office in Tulsa said during a afternoon briefing with Miami emergency personnel.

“Visiting with the River Forecast Center, they asked if I wanted to bring that down a little bit and I felt it was a better option to err on the side of caution and go a little bit high and if we don’t get that much rain, then we can back down,” she said. “I would rather have folks prepared as opposed to being surprised by it.”

As a result, with no further rain, the Neosho River should be at 24.6 feet — which is in the major flood category — and should crest at 25.6 by Saturday morning.

That’s not quite as high as 1986, when it was 26.23 inches.

As a result, the Miami Fire Department’s South station was evacuated as well as numerous businesses along Steve Owens Blvd. and in the vicinity of the Miami Fairgrounds.

Inmates from the Ottawa County Jail were used to clear out the fire station as well as Nott’s Grocery.

The landmark Miami store is just north of the fire station.

The MFD as well as the Quapaw Tribe Fire/EMS Department have assisted with countless water rescues.

Anderson said another NWS briefing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The American Red Cross has a shelter for families affected by the flood at First Christian Church.

Anderson said pumps at the Miami Swimming Pool were pulled Monday and water had breached the pool Thursday morning.

Saturday was supposed to be its opening day for the summer of 2019.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Grand Lake level was 754.90 feet. Normally for May 23, it is 743.47 feet.

At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, nine main and three east spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 163,421 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.

Six units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 12,073 cfs of water through generation.

Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 175,494 cfs.

Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 154,919 cfs.

According to the MPD, road closures included: Steve Owens Blvd; 69A at Buffalo Run Casino; A NE; C NE; E NE; Veterans Blvd; 5th and H NE; Newman Road; Central; BJ Tunnell at H NW; 22nd east of the tracks; Brookside; P NW; 2nd and L NW; North Elm; 5th and B SW; South Elm; Rockdale at Tar Creek, and Brookside.

And the number of closed roads in Ottawa County has increased. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, as of Thursday morning, it was: SH-125 one mile south of SH-10 in Miami; US-59/SH-10 one mile west of US-69; SH10 between US-69 and the SH-69A junction in Miami; SH-69A 1.5 miles north of SH-10 near Miami, and US-69A 1.4 miles east of US-69 near Quapaw.