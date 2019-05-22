Water jave receded from the onslaught of rain but flooding may stay a while.

The Caney River in Bartlesville crested at 18.21 feet Tuesday night. At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 16.78 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Caney River near Ramona was expected to crest Wednesday morning. At 7 a.m., the river level was 29.05 feet. Flood stage is 26 feet.

Water was released from Hulah and Copan lakes Tuesday in a controlled manner as to not cause more problems in Bartlesville. The water from the two lakes should take approximately six hours to travel downstream, but Silver Lake Road and State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey might receive more flooding, Washington County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Melissa Lindgren said.

“We have had numerous road closings and water rescues,” she said.

Sand Creek also flowed out of its banks near Circle Mountain, causing Johnstone Avenue to flood south of 21st Street.

Rain totals for Monday and Tuesday are in.

• Bartlesville, 7.25 inches

• Copan, 6.72 inches

• Nowata, 6.12 inches

• Wynona, 7.75 inches

Wednesday’s forecast calls for high of 82 and a low of 67. There is a 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon, and a 70 percent chance of severe thunderstorms tonight.

While some Bartlesville residents were frantically trying to move their belongings from apartments and houses that were being evacuated, others decided to spend some free time gawking. A number of people tried their hand at driving through flooded intersections surrounding Johnstone Park and others had their cameras out recording the moment. That seemed to be the case all over the city. For every flooded intersection, there was a photographer or two.

Dalana Bodine had gotten a few things out of her ground level apartment at Wolf Creek when the Red Cross had told tenants on the first level they needed to evacuate.

Casey Vandorn had already been evacuated and loaded her car with possessions and children and taken them to a friend’s house. She said all she had left to move was her husband, a cat and six kittens.

“This is a first,” she said of the evacuation.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following roadways in Bartlesville are flooded:

• State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey

• Tuxedo Boulevard between Wyandotte Avenue and the Caney River

• Silver Lake Road between Frank Phillips Boulevard and Tuxedo

• Hillcrest Drive, south of 18th Street

City of Bartlesville Director of Engineering and Floodplain Administrator Micah Siemers said while this is a significant flood, conditions are not expected to be as bad as the flood in July 2007, where the Caney River crested at 21.5 feet, compared to the 19.1 feet now forecast.

Siemers said that based on some data collected during the July 2007 event, the area can conservatively expect more flooding in these general locations:

• North of Cudahy and east of Woodrow and between Park and Johnstone about a block south of Cudahy

• North of Lupa between Cass and Santa Fe

• Between Choctaw and the River south of Eight Street

• North of Hensley/Tuxedo from Wyandotte to Comanche

While already impacted, expect more homes to be affected in Kenilworth Addition on Hampden Road and Hampden Square west of the intersection of the two roads, Siemers said.

Also, at projected levels the closure of additional streets should also be expected, including 2100 Road between Highway 123 and Circle Mountain. Circle Mountain is already isolated from Johnstone Avenue at current levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced earlier Tuesday they are releasing 12,000 cubic feet of water per second from Hulah Lake and 3,000 cubic feet per second from Copan Lake.

“The Corps announced they will be steadily increasing releases at Hulah and Copan lakes to a maximum release of 15,000 cubic feet of water per second by the end of business today,” Siemers said. “At this flow rate, the river stage in Bartlesville should hover around 16 feet. Currently, they plan to maintain this release for the next seven days.”

Siemers said information so far indicates this flooding event should not reach the flood elevations of 2007.

“According to the UACE, this flood elevation will crest about two feet lower than it did in 2007,” he said. “It’s important that everyone take the usual safety precautions: don’t drive into standing water, don’t return to flooded property until the water recedes and generally avoid flooded areas.”

— Examiner-Enterprise Assistant Editor Nathan Thompson and city of Bartlesville Chief Communications Officer Kelli Williams contributed to this report.