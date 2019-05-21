Four Seminole State College students recently completed a week-long personal finance and financial literacy class as part of the Neil Molleur KEY Scholarship Program.

The KEY (Keep Educating Yourself) seminar covered all aspects of financial literacy, as well as professional development tips. Discussions covered the psychology of money, budgeting, spending habits, credit, debt repayment, self-advocacy, community involvement and networking.

The group also learned about good banking practices and what to look for in selecting a bank.

The students, Gwen Scott, Shawnee; Kelli Cavins, Norman; Donita Harjo, Seminole; Yelena Martinez, Oklahoma City, volunteered to be a part of this inaugural project. SSC Director of Financial Assistance, Melanie Rinehart, developed and conducted the program. She said, that in exchange for their time and feedback, the participating students will receive a personalized scholarship up to $500 to help them continue their college career and get them one semester closer to graduation.

Rinehart said she plans to offer the class at the end of each fall and spring semester.

Seminole Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mitch Enos was a co-instructor for the class. Joe Jones with Tinker Federal Credit Union was a presenter during the seminar.

In addition to attending the class, the students were required to complete ten online modules that cover a wide range of financial literacy topics. They were also asked to submit various assignments and encouraged to attend at least one civic organization meeting.

The program was funded by the Neil Molleur Scholarship Program which was established in 1995 following the death of the local civic leader and Seminole State College Alumni Hall of Famer.

Molleur, who died after a short battle with cancer at the age of 41, was an active member of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce. He served as President in 1992 and was slated to hold that office again in 1995. He was recognized as the 1994 “Citizen of the Year” for his many civic and personal accomplishments.

He was a director of the Seminole Industrial Foundation, and a member of the College’s Educational Foundation Board of Trustees and Booster Club. He was also a member of the Seminole Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited and the First Presbyterian Church in Wewoka.

Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds said the College is pleased to be able to continue honoring Molleur’s memory through this scholarship program.

“Neil was an outstanding business and civic leader whose impact on this community and his alma mater, Seminole Junior College, was tremendous. It is great to see his legacy live on through this program,” Reynolds said.

Businesses or individuals interested in supporting this scholarship program may send donations to the SSC Educational Foundation earmarked for the Neil Molleur Scholarship. The address is P.O. Box 351, Seminole, OK 74818. For more information about scholarship, contact the SSC President’s Office at 405-382-9200.