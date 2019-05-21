OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee High School senior, Olivia Barlean, served as a Senate page for State Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, during the fourteenth week of the legislative session from May 6-9, 2019. Olivia is the daughter of Shawnee resident Tara Barlean.

Olivia is a member of National Honor Society and is on the volleyball, cheer and track team. Within her community, Olivia volunteers at the Salvation Army and her local church. After graduation, Olivia plans to study sport psychology at the University of Oklahoma.