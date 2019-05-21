Updated 9:15 p.m. Tuesday

The Miami Fire Department’s South Station and several businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the result of relentless rainfall that totaled nearly seven inches.

Fire department trucks were being relocated to several locations, including south of town, taking advantage of a vacant house on Sunset Strip.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said that inmates are being used to help with the work at the fire station as well as at Nott’s Grocery.

The landmark Miami store is just north of the fire station.

Several businesses on South Main and Steve Owens Blvd. also were either placing sandbags or moving inventory.

The MFD was involved in approximately 20 rescues caused by the flash flooding.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter for families affected by the flood at First Christian Church.

Oklahoma Mesonet, a weather monitoring service designed and implemented by scientists at OU and OSU, reported Miami’s 24-hour rainfall total was 6.65 inches as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial reports said the Neosho River would crest at 26.6 feet near Commerce.

But the National Weather Service revised that to 23.8 by early Thursday afternoon and dropping to 22 feet by Sunday afternoon.

“We will still have flooding, but with a lesser impact to residences and businesses,” said Miami Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Thomas Anderson.

“We are encouraged by the numbers,” Anderson said. “We know there is still future rain in the forecast, but we encourage everyone to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the water.”

The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for only a slight chance of precipitation.

“Even though this is the new forecast, those tend to vary depending on various elements, such as releases from the dam and future rainfall,” Anderson said.

The NWS also revised the Spring River flood stage. It’s now 29.2 feet, just below major flood stage, with a crest on Wednesday morning.

Anderson said pumps at the Miami Swimming Pool were pulled Monday. Floodwater was expected to get into the pool.

Countywide, there are a number of roads washed out, according to county EMS director Chad Holcomb.

“There were cars stuck in water all over in Miami last night and Quapaw, Picher and Commerce,” Holcomb said. “It’s a county-wide event. I know it’s not a historic flood, but we are going to see water in places we haven’t seen in a while.”

The rainfall total around the Neosho basin in Kansas was upwards of 7 inches, he said.

GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty said the Army Corps of Engineers has directed the GRDA to open additional gates.

“Right now at Pensacola, there are five gates open,” he said. “They also anticipate later in the day more gate-change operations.”

At the direction of the Army Corps of Engineers, five main and three east spillway gates were open Tuesday evening, discharging 90,230 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.

No additional gate changes at Pensacola are anticipated.

Six units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse.

Inflow into Grand Lake totaled 122,398 cfs.

“The Corps is not only managing the Grand River flooding, but also the Arkansas River and trying to balance the releases to try to get it all out of here safely and quickly,” Alberty said.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the lake was at 754.18, approximately feet above normal non-flooded levels.

There were a number of road closures caused by flash flooding.

As of Tuesday afternoon:

* Veterans @ Tar Creek Bridge (D NE to Brookhollow)

* Rockdale Bay to Elm

* Brookside

* 1200 block-1800 block E NE

* 1500 block-1800 block C NE

* 1500 block -1800 block A NE

* M NE from Central to Rockdale

* N Elm from Central to 7th NE

* 5th/B SW

* Scotty Court

UPDATE

* Sky Harbor

* Cambridge Court

* Carol Court

* Veterans east of Elm at railroad tracks has water crossing but, is still passable at this time- subject to change shortly.

* Hwy 125 South of the Fairgrounds

UPDATE

E Central from L SE to Elm