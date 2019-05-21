OKLAHOMA CITY

Man shoots,

kills his father

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — A man was shot and killed by his father during a fight in northwest Oklahoma City, police reported.

Brayden Roberts, 20, of Oklahoma City, was killed at 11209 Eagle Lane about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, said police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

The man’s father, Dharon Roberts, 49, of Oklahoma City, was questioned by homicide detectives, and he was released pending further investigation, police reported Tuesday morning. Police reported the shooting happened during a physical altercation.

The death is being investigated as the 30th homicide of the year in Oklahoma City.

— The Oklahoman

FEDERAL JURY

Oklahoma County

Clerk cleared

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — A federal jury has rejected claims that Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten fired employees for political reasons.

The court victory Friday had extra significance for Hooten, a professional trumpet player, because he has talked of running someday for governor or U.S. senator. A verdict against him would have been a blow to any future political aspirations.

“While I’ve come to understand why more business leaders choose not to undertake public service, I’m glad I did run for office and remain grateful for the continued support of Oklahoma County voters,” Hooten said after the verdict.

Hooten, 56, was elected in 2016. He beat the longtime incumbent, Carolynn Caudill, in the Republican runoff and then defeated a Libertarian candidate in the general election.

Seven former employees sued him and county commissioners last year in Oklahoma City federal court for violation of their civil rights. They alleged they were wrongfully terminated in Hooten’s first month of office because they backed Caudill for re-election. They complained they suffered damages as a result of the violation of their First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin threw out the claims of five of those former employees before trial. The jury rejected the claims of the remaining plaintiffs, Phillip Malone and Donella Epps.

Epps said she was forced out on Jan. 23, 2017, hours after Hooten asked her over and over why Caudill never came back to the office after losing the runoff. She said she finally told him: “I worked for her. She didn’t work for me.”

“I don’t think Mr. Hooten liked the answer,” she testified.

Hooten denied firing anyone for supporting Caudill. He testified he cut non-essential employees after discovering the office was running out of money.

“We were upside down in my view at that time,” he told the eight jurors. “It alarmed me. … We made changes in payroll … to right the ship.”

He also testified he had issues with Malone’s attitude and thought Epps, then 72, intended to retire anyway.

— The Oklahoman