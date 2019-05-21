Updated 11 a.m.

The Miami Fire Department's South Station is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said that inmates are being used to help with the work.

Oklahoma Mesonet, a weather monitoring service designed and implemented by scientists at OU and OSU, reported that Miami's 24-hour rainfall total was 6.65 inches as of 11 a.m.

After initial reports said the Neosho River would crest between 24 and 25 feet, that has been revised to a potential crest of 26 feet.

That would be the third-highest level behind the floods of 2007 and 1951.

Weather conditions were to improve around noon, but there's still a slight threat of more through the weekend.

According to the Miami Police Department, road closures in Miami Tuesday morning included:

* Veterans Blvd. at Tar Creek Bridge (D NE to Brookhollow)

* Rockdale Bay to Elm

* Brookside

* 1200 block-1800 block E NE

* 1500 block-1800 block C NE

* 1500 block -1800 block A NE

* M NE from Central to Rockdale

* N Elm from Central to 7th NE

* 5th/B SW

* Scotty Court

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported the following highway conditions, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday:

OTTAWA COUNTY

• US-69A is OPEN just east of US-69.

• SH-69A is OPEN near Miami north of SH-10.

CRAIG COUNTY

• US-69 is OPEN 2.6 miles south of the SH-66 junction.

• SH-25 is OPEN 1.5 miles west of the Craig/Ottawa county line.

• SH-66 is closed north of the US-69 junction near Vinita.

• US-60 is closed east of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita.