Updated 11 a.m.
The Miami Fire Department's South Station is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said that inmates are being used to help with the work.
Oklahoma Mesonet, a weather monitoring service designed and implemented by scientists at OU and OSU, reported that Miami's 24-hour rainfall total was 6.65 inches as of 11 a.m.
After initial reports said the Neosho River would crest between 24 and 25 feet, that has been revised to a potential crest of 26 feet.
That would be the third-highest level behind the floods of 2007 and 1951.
Weather conditions were to improve around noon, but there's still a slight threat of more through the weekend.
According to the Miami Police Department, road closures in Miami Tuesday morning included:
* Veterans Blvd. at Tar Creek Bridge (D NE to Brookhollow)
* Rockdale Bay to Elm
* Brookside
* 1200 block-1800 block E NE
* 1500 block-1800 block C NE
* 1500 block -1800 block A NE
* M NE from Central to Rockdale
* N Elm from Central to 7th NE
* 5th/B SW
* Scotty Court
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported the following highway conditions, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday:
OTTAWA COUNTY
• US-69A is OPEN just east of US-69.
• SH-69A is OPEN near Miami north of SH-10.
CRAIG COUNTY
• US-69 is OPEN 2.6 miles south of the SH-66 junction.
• SH-25 is OPEN 1.5 miles west of the Craig/Ottawa county line.
• SH-66 is closed north of the US-69 junction near Vinita.
• US-60 is closed east of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita.