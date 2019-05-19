Will Rycroft is a new officer at the Shawnee Police Department.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2006.

In October of 2018 Rycroft graduated from the Basic Academy with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training as the top shooter and top of his class.

He also began his law enforcement career with the Shawnee Police Department in 2018.

Once he completes his field training program later in May, Rycroft will be assigned to patrol and join his fellow officers in the field.

"It’s a fun career with different opportunities the more you advance in the career. You will never be bored and no day is the same," Rycroft said.