(BPT) - If you’re considering a home warranty plan, you are probably doing your due diligence - as you should - on how they work, who the different providers are and what to expect from the experience. This article is meant to help you understand home warranty plans, as well as separate fact from fiction.

Go the extra mile to protect your home

Myth: “I don’t need a home warranty plan because I have home insurance.”

Investing money, time and love into a place to call home can be scary, especially knowing that things don’t always go as planned. You may have homeowners insurance to protect your home against unexpected disasters, but these plans typically don’t cover the issues that come with the everyday wear-and-tear your home systems and appliances go through. The reality is that unexpected breakdowns will happen, and they can be costly.

Trusted connections and expert service

Myth: “It’s hard to know who you can trust these days, and I need someone who knows what they’re doing and is looking out for me.”

When an appliance or home system needs repairing, choosing the right person to bring into your home can be a daunting task. If American Home Shield is your home warranty provider and you need service, it’s like getting a recommendation from a trusted neighbor (if that neighbor had facilitated over 65 million in-home service requests in their lifetime).

Contractors for American Home Shield must meet certain criteria, including background checks, company training and living up to high customer-service standards.

“Our network of over 16,000 local professionals are in homes making quality repairs for our customers over four million times a year,” said Dave Quandt, vice president of field services with American Home Shield. “Along with convenient access to qualified service contractors, we also provide our customers with valuable protection against costly repairs when major home systems and appliances break down.”

Smart budget protection

Myth: “I’m already saving for unexpected breakdowns, so I don’t need extra coverage.”

Many home warranty plans offer varying coverage levels so that homeowners can choose the level of protection that’s right for their individual home and budget needs. Considering that 58% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings, an unexpected repair cost could cause serious financial strain. American Home Shield plans cover components of up to 21 major home systems and appliances that are most likely to break down over time due to normal wear-and-tear.

“Every homeowner knows that it’s just a matter of time before something breaks down, and no one likes unexpected repair costs. That’s part of what makes home warranties a smart choice for so many consumers,” said Tim Meenan, executive director of the Service Contract Industry Council. “However, coverage varies by plan and provider, so it’s important to do your homework and ask questions.”

Meenan says with most plans, customers pay a predetermined service fee to diagnose and repair a covered item, but there can be non-covered expenses such as permit and disposal costs, refrigerant, necessary code upgrades and more.

If you’re in the market for a home warranty, keep in mind that some companies offer additional home-related services and discounts to their customers. Those with American Home Shield, the largest provider in the nation, can also take advantage of services such as seasonal HVAC tune-ups and upgrades, lock re-key services (real estate customers only), appliance discounts and more.

Home warranties can help save homeowners from many of the headaches that come with owning a home. The plans are growing in popularity as more and more consumers take advantage of the convenient access to professional service contractors, valuable budget protection, and now, the additional services that providers like American Home Shield offer.