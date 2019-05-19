Betty Cullum

Betty Jean Cullum, 88, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wanda Parsons

Wanda June Parsons, 72, of Bartlesville, died May 10. A memorial service will be held June 1 at 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Coffeyville, Kan. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.

Betty Fowler

Betty Fowler, 75, died Thursday. Visitations will be held on May 19 from 12 – 5 p.m. and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Services will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Barnsdall. Interment will be at the Braman Cemetery in Braman, Okla. at 2:30 p.m.

Vesta Hoogendoorn

Vesta Nelesene Brayton Hoogendoorn, 91, formerly of Dewey, died Monday.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. May 21 in the Dewey Cemetery, Dewey. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Amy Donnell

Amy Donnell, 48, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m.

Marlene Babura

Marlene Anne Babura, 79, died Friday.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.