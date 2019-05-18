Area author Bobby Gunter recently published a historical guide to Warwick, titled “Open History: Doors of Warwick, Oklahoma.”

The book covers the history of the author’s hometown, located on Route 66 between Wellston and Chandler. At one time, Warwick was the largest of the three towns.

The book is 42 pages, and the paperback is for sale for $17 from RoseDog Books in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6558-1.

According to a press release, “Bobby Gunter likes to garden, can the produce he grows, and cook. He was raised in Warwick, Oklahoma, and wanted to share the history of the town and the stories his grandma used to tell. Gunter remains close to Warwick at his home between Wellston and Luther, Oklahoma. He welcomes people to visit Warwick and if he happens to be passing through at the same time, he’d love to stop and talk.”