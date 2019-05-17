Funeral services for Bennie Maxine Paschall, 89, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory conducted by Pastor John Hollon. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Bennie Maxine Paschall was born to the late Mack Reynold Paschall and Mary Ella (Johnson) Paschall May 18, 1929, at Hamlin, Texas. The family moved to Love County where Maxine grew up and was a graduate of Greenville High School in Love County, the class of 1947. She then attended East Central University at Ada and Draughon’s Business College in Dallas, Texas.

Maxine was employed as an office clerk at Tinker Air Force Base, Midwest City, for several years, before returning to Ardmore where she was an aide at the Ardmore Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital and most recently had been a caregiver in people’s homes.

A member of the First United Methodist Church, she had been active in the United Methodist Women’s Circle. An avid reader, Maxine enjoyed reading encyclopedias and studying about other countries and their customs. She often collected items relating to those countries. Maxine was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. There was nothing she liked better than an interesting conversation with a good friend and could have an engaging conversation with anyone.

Maxine passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital of Marietta and is now reunited with her parents, her sister, Mildred Cooley, brother, Edward Doyle Paschall, Sr. and niece, Shelly Paschall. Maxine, will be missed but never forgotten.

Survivors include her cousin and husband, Rose and Ed Chambers, Marietta, Oklahoma; nieces, Paige McGlathery, and husband, Dick; Kim Richter and husband, Mark; nephews, Mack Paschall, Raymond Edward Cooley and Mike Cooley.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where words of comfort may be sent to Maxine’s family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.



