Valena Jo (Sexton) Bateman, 71-year-old Wolf, Oklahoma, resident, passed from this life on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Wolf Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest by her husband, Raymond “Larry” Bateman, who died Dec. 15, 2018, and by her daughter, Kimberly (Bateman) Campbell, who died May 5, 2019. Pastor Tommy Dale Jesse will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Full obituary information is pending with Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.