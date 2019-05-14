(TNS) — A Democratic candidate for president who carried Oklahoma in a primary three years ago is making energy a top issue and spotlights the state’s recent history with earthquakes in a new campaign video running online.

In a video released this month by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, the negative impacts of oil and gas well hydraulic fracturing are showcased, along with the fact that Oklahoma saw earthquakes with a magnitude of three or greater, climbing from an annual average of two before 2009 to 907 in 2015.

“I think we have to ban fracking now,” Sanders said in the video.

Sanders, who won Oklahoma’s 2016 Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton, isn’t the only candidate promoting a green energy agenda and decrying fossil fuels.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and author Marianne Williamson have expressed support for the Green New Deal, which seeks to address climate change by eliminating fossil fuels and investing in clean energy jobs.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke don’t embrace the New Green Deal by name, but all have aggressive strategies designed to move the nation away from using fossil fuels to meet its energy needs.

While Democratic candidates seek to push environmentally sustainable energy policies, some leaders in Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry view it as an out-of-touch position.

“There seems to be such a disconnect between reality and the insulated world of Washington, D.C., and politics in general,” said Chad Warmington, president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association — Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association.

But the Sanders campaign believes its energy policies speak directly to Americans, including those in Oklahoma who have been negatively affected by the state’s fossil fuel sector.

“We are trying to talk to people on the ground about issues that are important to them, where they live and work, rather than just being stuck in Washington and being focused on the hoopla, here,” said Joe Calvello, a spokesman for the Sanders campaign.

The Sanders campaign video opens with a map of Oklahoma as eruptions of dust clouds emerge because of earthquakes.

The video also includes an interview the campaign conducted with Earl Hatley, a northeast Oklahoma resident who owns a home located within a mile of eight wells that underwent the hydraulic fracturing completion process.

Hatley said he has experienced earthquakes and has difficulty breathing when he spends time outside on the property.

“If I’m there longer than 20 to 30 minutes on my property, my throat shuts down,” he says on the video. “I can’t breathe.”

Sanders asserts fracking is a danger to Oklahoma’s water supply and contributes to lung cancer and climate change.

On his website Sanders states as president he also would promote the use of wind and solar energy and would implement policies to ensure communities have clean air and water. The campaign is running the video on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

As for other Democratic candidates, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney want to create carbon taxes to move the nation toward a renewable energy portfolio.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who has centered his presidential campaign on reversing climate change, signed a bill that bans the use of hydraulic fracturing in his state. The bill was approved as part of a package of measures state legislators adopted to protect the climate.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell supports federally regulating hydraulic fracturing and restricting off-shore drilling on the West Coast and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t list energy as an issue on her campaign website, but in a 2018 survey with votesmart.org, Warren said she supports government spending to develop renewable energy and supports the federal regulation of greenhouse gases. Warren also said earlier this year she would ban all fossil fuel extractions from federal lands and coastal waters.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper made Colorado a part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group of states working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and signed an executive order mandating a 26% reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2025. But as the state’s governor, he also supported the use of hydraulic fracturing to complete horizontal wells.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who entered the race last month, spoke often about the nation’s “energy crisis” when he ran for president in 2007.

“If I could wave a wand, and the Lord said I could solve one problem, I would solve the energy crisis,” Biden said at a South Carolina political rally in 2007. “That’s the single most consequential problem we can solve.”