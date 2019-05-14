NORMAN (TNS) — The spokesperson for the two men accusing former University of Oklahoma officials of sexual misconduct views President James Gallogly’s resignation as a positive, but believes OU has more to do.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, Sara Bana, executive director and public advocate with Civic Services Community Advocacy, laid out other steps the group wants to see taken regarding the ongoing personnel investigation being overseen by the board of regents. She was speaking on behalf of Jess Eddy, a former OU employee who has accused former president David Boren of sexual misconduct, and Levi Hilliard, who has made similar accusations against former vice president James “Tripp” Hall.

“While we do believe that Jim Gallogly’s resignation was a necessary event in the interest of the health of the diverse body of students, faculty and staff at the University of Oklahoma, we remain concerned that the regents are yet unresolved to do the right thing and turn over all evidence to law enforcement regarding misconduct by David Boren and Tripp Hall during their tenure,” the statement reads.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating both the Boren and Hall cases. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Bana said the group is still concerned that there remains, in their view, a setup between the Title IX Office and OU General Counsel that works against victims and to protect the university.

“Going forward, the university must accomplish three critical efforts: clean house of the remaining corrupt; conduct a transparent search that includes all university stakeholders and will allow for a leader who has the skill, experience, and capacity to lead our diverse institution and university community; and conceptualize and implement a democratic process by which OU students, faculty, and staff have the ability to hold the OU Board of Regents accountable in performing their official duties ethically, responsibly, and legally,” the statement reads.

Gallogly, who officially took office less than a year ago, announced on Sunday to retire once the regents have a transition plan in place. The details of this plan have not been released, but it will likely involve the establishment of a committee to search for his successor.

During the process that led to Gallogly’s appointment, the regents and search committee received some criticism for a perceived lack of transparency. Names of finalists were not made public and discussion about the new president was held almost entirely in executive session behind closed doors.

In the past few weeks, Eddy, Hilliard and Bana have called on the university to review its Title IX procedures.