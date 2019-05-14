Beverly “Dawn” Hurst, 52, of Eufaula, passed away May 11, 2019.

She was born April 1, 1967, in Midwest City to Ray and Marilyn Melton. Dawn was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jo Carol Hurst; grandmother, Mary Bray; and brother, Raymond “Eugene” Melton.

She is survived by her parents, Ray and Marilyn Melton; husband, Neal Hurst; children, Brandon, Brittany, Holli, and J.R.; grandchildren, Robert, Tyler, and Sawyer.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73139.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the chapel of Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOkc.com.