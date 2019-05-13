Gary Dale Hodge, 67, a long time Miami area resident passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Freeman Health System in Joplin. He was born on November 21, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona to Fred and Pauline (Beasley) Hodge and grew up on the family farm near Columbus, Kansas. Gary graduated with the Class of 1969 from Riverton, Kansas. On May 14, 1971 he married Carolyn Daugherty, his love of nearly forty-eight years. He worked as a Mill Worker, Banbury Operator and Custodian at B.F. Goodrich for 14 years before he went to work and NEO A&M for 10 years and then Miami High School where he retired in 2013. Gary was a sports fanatic and especially loved football and baseball. His favorite teams included the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he loved sports, what Gary loved most were his family and friends. He held each of them closely in his heart and immensely enjoyed spending time with them. There is absolutely nothing that he would not do for any of them. Gary was preceded in passing by his parents Fred and Pauline Hodge, a brother David Hodge, mother-in-law Lois Daugherty and father-in-law Dewey Daugherty.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Hodge of the home, a son Brian Hodge and his wife Bridgette of Tulsa, a brother Steve Hodge and his wife Camela of Oronogo, Missouri, his aunts Delores Hodge and Sybil Koger and Uncle Otto Hodge along with two nieces and many cousins. Gary is also survived by his brother-in-law Billy Daugherty and sister-in-law Karen Daugherty.

Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Graveside Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Quapaw Tribal Cemetery in Miami with Pastor Leon Weece officiating.

