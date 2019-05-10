What is National Prevention Week?

National Prevention Week (NPW) is a SAMHSA-sponsored campaign dedicated to increasing the prevention of substance use and promotion of mental health by promoting prevention year-round. The weeklong National Prevention Week observance that occurs each May brings individuals, organizations, coalitions, states, and communities together to celebrate the events and activities that communities have held all year to raise awareness about the importance of preventing substance use and mental disorders.

When is National Prevention Week?

NPW takes place May 12–18, 2019. Near the kickoff of summer, this week is an ideal time for communities to come together to celebrate their successes and rally around prevention. NPW is also timed to allow schools to take part in a prevention-themed event before the school year ends, raising awareness among students of all ages.

What’s the theme of National Prevention Week 2019?

This year’s NPW theme—“Inspiring Action. Changing Lives.”—reminds us that we can all inspire positive change through the year. Every day and everywhere, whether we make healthy choices for ourselves or inspire others to do so, the small actions we take can change lives for the better.

What topics does National Prevention Week address?

Five of the seven days during NPW have a suggested health topic that organizations and coalitions can use to guide the focus of community events:

• Preventing Prescription and Opioid Drug Misuse (Monday, May 13)

• Preventing Underage Drinking and Alcohol Misuse (Tuesday, May 14)

• Preventing Illicit Drug Use and Youth Marijuana Use (Wednesday, May 15)

• Preventing Youth Tobacco Use (Thursday, May 16)

• Preventing Suicide (Friday, May 17)

For more information, please contact Abby Flood at aflood@gatewaytoprevention.org or (405) 275-3391 x.1108