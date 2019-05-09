DEWEY — When Dewey registered voters go to the polls Tuesday, it will be the first time since 1976 they have been asked to consider a sales tax increase for the general fund.

The Dewey City Council decided in February to ask voters to raise the local sales tax from 3 to 3.4 percent. The combined sales tax in Dewey is 8.5 percent. It would increase to 8.9 percent if voters pass the sales tax proposal on Tuesday.

Bartlesville voters increase the city’s sales tax rate to 8.9 percent in 2015.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission sales tax report for April, the city of Dewey received $60,773,80 in its sales tax distribution from the state, compared to $57,110.01 in April 2018. The April distribution reflects local tax receipts from February.

In its March report, the Oklahoma Tax Commission reported the city of Dewey’s sales tax distribution was $57,510.14, compared to $60,515.18 in March 2018. The March distribution reflects local tax receipts from January.

Voters last approved a sales tax increase from 1 cent to 2 cents in 1976.

“If this is approved it will go to 2.4 for the general fund. It will generate four cents for every $10 spent,” said City Manager Kevin Trease. “It will support the general government fund for police, fire, library, parks and cemetery.”

He added the sales tax increase is not for improvements but day-to-day operations.

“It is to maintain what we have. The problem we have is a decrease in sales tax over the last several years to maintain the services we have,” said Trease. “Forty cents for every $100 is not very much.”

He added after the economy bottomed out it “never really has come back. We really need the support.”

“We held off as long as we could; now it is time to do it,” he said.

Dewey Public Library Director Sandy Hadley said it has been awhile since the city has passed a sales tax increase.

“I always try to shop in Dewey,” she said.

“We hope to increase our budget to where we can buy more books and have more money for our summer reading program. Maybe some of that will go for repairs,” said Hadley.

The sales tax would go into effect in October if passed.