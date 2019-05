Albert “Bo” Drake

Albert “Bo” Drake, 92, of Tulsa, died May 7. Services are pending with Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Betty Woodward

Betty Glover Woodward, 87, died on Monday. Visitation will be May 9 from 3 – 8 p.m. Services will be at the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, May 10 with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.