Trends. They’re everywhere. Plastered all over social media: the latest thigh-high boots, a new line of makeup by a millennial billionaire, stainless steel drinking straws! We now have “influencers” — people who can make or break a product with a single Instagram post.

Unfortunately, food is not immune to this phenomenon and falls prey to a constant fascination with everything popular. What’s fashionable today (cauliflower everything!) can be boring tomorrow (remember kale?). If an influencer decides it, avocado toast may soon be passé, my friend-wall or no wall.

Every single year, we are inundated with lists of the latest food trends and foods no longer considered popular. I may have a bone to pick with that. Many of the food trends were forgotten too soon. Back in high school, others got to decide what (or who) was in or out. Today, I ask you to be the change!

Take crêpes, for instance. They took the restaurant scene by storm in the height of the 1970’s. Before the burrito conquered our palates, there were entire restaurant chains built around this French classic. They featured giant automatic, round conveyor belts that moved over a gas flame. Pans were dipped into thin batter and placed upside down on the belt. You could watch as perfectly cooked crêpes went around and around until they were flipped over and filled to order. You think watching rotisserie chicken is exciting? Let me tell you, those crêpe restaurants left nothing to be desired. Chicken à la King, Seafood Newburg, Creamed Spinach, and Fruity fillings with Chantilly were just some of the offerings. The electric crêpe pan was hotter than the Instant Pot (well, almost).

Then, interest in crêpes waned. I’ve never understood why. They’re practical, simple, inexpensive and can be filled with almost anything. Crêpes can be made ahead of time, frozen and reheated; they’re elegant and comforting. Fill them with ricotta, sauce them with tomatoes, and top them with mozzarella for marvelous manicotti. Stuff them with shredded rotisserie chicken, drape with gravy and make a delectable Sunday supper. Smear them with chocolate-hazelnut spread, fold them, drizzle with dulce de leche and top with sliced berries. Then, between forkfuls, tell me why we shouldn’t bring them back!

I made a simplified recipe to help make crêpes trendy again-requiring only a bowl, a whisk and a non-stick pan. Crêpe batter is very thin, like whipping cream (any thicker and you’ll end up with pancakes). I’ve added a good dose of clarified butter to the batter so it won’t be necessary to brush the pan with it every time. In fact, a good nonstick pan should not need butter at all - a great thing, as too much fat will break crêpes, and make them look like doilies through which fillings can seep.

If you entertained in the 1980s, you probably owned a copy of The Silver Palate cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins and made their famous Chicken Marbella at least once (and if you never made it, you probably ate it!). If you’ve no clue what it is, here’s the idea: chicken marinated in an umami bomb of sweet, salty, briny and spicy goodness, and then baked to perfection. The classic, topped with brown sugar, had olives, capers, garlic, prunes and oregano, and was made for a crowd.

My version is perfectly suited for families and jives with the sheet-pan cooking method popular today. I’ve cut down on the amounts and use the best part of the chicken — the thighs. Use bone-in and skin-on pieces and you’ll never have stringy chicken again. Inspired by the original recipe, I played with the many dried fruits available in markets today and inaccessible then, so use whichever one you love most: dried apricots, currants, giant raisins, dates, cranberries, cherries, mangos or blueberries all work.

BUTTERY CREPES

Active: 1 hour | Total: 1 hour 30 mins

24 servings

To sauce or not to sauce crepes is the question: If the filling is dry, sauce them, but if the filling is creamy, leave them alone. Bechamel and tomato sauces are natural savory toppings. A simple chocolate drizzle will dress up sweet crepes.

Cook crepes to order, right before filling. Store any leftover crepes wrapped tightly with plastic wrap, and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost the crepes at room temperature for 30 minutes before eating.

Ingredients

2 cups half-and-half

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups (188 grams) flour

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons clarified butter or ghee, plus more for cooking

Steps

Whisk together half-and-half and eggs. Slowly sift in the flour and salt. Whisk in the 2 tablespoons of clarified butter. Cover and let the batter sit for 30 minutes at room temperature. (You can let it rest for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator, but bring it back to room temperature for 30 minutes before using.)

Heat a 6-inch nonstick saute pan over medium heat. Brush lightly with clarified butter. Ladle 3 tablespoons of the batter into the heated pan and quickly swirl the pan to form a round crepe, swirling until the batter settles. Cook for about 1 minute, until the edges of the crepe start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Flip the crepe with an offset spatula and cook for 15 seconds; then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, separating the crepes with pieces of parchment or wax paper, so they don’t stick to each another. (Crepes shouldn’t take any color, so look for slightly golden flecks on the first side. Don’t be tempted to raise the temperature; medium is perfect, so they won’t burn as they cook through.)

NOTE: To clarify butter, place it in a saucepan over low heat. Cook without stirring until it has liquefied, then begin skimming the foam off the top (discarding the foam) until the butter is clear enough to see through to the milky solids at the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat and strain the clear butter into a separate container; discard the solids.

Nutrition | Per crepe: 90 calories, 2 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 45 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar

(From cookbook author Sandra Gutierrez.)

THE MARVELOUS CHICKEN MARBELLA REDO

Active: 1 hour 10 mins | Total: 6 to 10 hours, depending on marinating time

4 to 6 servings

The author updated this beloved classic by using chicken thighs only, swapping in honey for sugar and experimenting with different dried fruit. Consider using sliced fennel for anise flavor, roasted red bell pepper for sweetness and toasted almonds added at the end for crunch. As long as you combine sweet, sour, savory and briny flavors, you’re guaranteed success.

An instant-read thermometer is helpful for monitoring the chicken.

Serve this chicken with mashed potatoes, steamed white rice, creamy grits or polenta, and always offer plenty of crusty bread to sop up the juices.

MAKE AHEAD: The chicken needs to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, and up to 8 hours.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 large lime or lemon (about 1/4 cup)

1/3 cup chopped dried fruit, such as wild blueberries, apricots, dates or raisins

1/4 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pitted manzanilla olives (or pitted Kalamata olives)

3 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons brined capers, drained

2 teaspoons dried thyme

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for serving

Steps

Combine the oil, lime juice, dried fruit, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, thyme, salt and Aleppo pepper in a gallon zip-top bag. Add the chicken; press the air out of the bag, seal and massage through the bag to distribute the ingredients. Place the bag in a mixing bowl (to avoid leakage) and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 8 hours, turning every once in awhile to make sure the chicken thighs are evenly coated.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange the thighs, skin sides up, in a single layer in a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish. Pour the marinade around the chicken, then add the wine and drizzle the honey evenly over the chicken.

Roast for 30 minutes; then start basting the chicken every 10 minutes with the marinade in the baking dish, continuing to roast for 20 to 25 minutes more, or until the chicken has browned on top and its temperature (taken away from the bone) registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. The juices should run clear when the chicken is pierced with a fork.

Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and tent it loosely with the aluminum foil.

Pour what’s left in the baking dish into a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until it has reduced by half.

Uncover the chicken; pour the sauce over the thighs, then garnish with the parsley. Serve warm.

Nutrition | Per serving (based on 6): 630 calories, 44 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 39 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 265 mg cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugar

(Based on a recipe from “The Silver Palate Cookbook,” by Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso, Workman, 2007.)