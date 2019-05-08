Big crowds are expected in Davenport Saturday, May 11 for the 98th annual Davenport High School alumni reunion and the 41st annual Nettie Davenport Day celebration.

DHS alumni officers are also hosting the 3rd Annual Classic Car, Truck, Motorcycle and Tractor show on Broadway downtown that day. It will be held on two blocks of the brick Broadway that will be roped off between 1st Street and Main Street. The motorcycle show will be held in the parking lot of Central Oklahoma Telephone Co. which is within that two-block area.

More than $700 in cash prizes will be offered for the top entries in both the car show which runs all day long. More than 100 classic cars are expected to enter the show.

The Nettie Davenport Day celebration, sponsored by the chamber of commerce, will include sack races and bicycle races for children downtown that morning starting at about 9:15 a.m., as well as a ladies’ nail driving contest immediately following the children’s games. Davenport Masonic Lodge has charge of the contests. The celebration is held in honor of Nettie Davenport, who was Davenport’s first postmaster and the one who named the town. The post office was established in her log cabin 127 years ago on March 29, 1892. The cabin was also a stop on the stagecoach route from Edmond to Sac & Fox Indian Agency. Davenport Post Office is the second oldest post office in the county.

More than 20 vendors have signed up for the annual arts and crafts show that will be held inside the fire station all day Saturday. Also, a half dozen food vendors will also be offering goodies for the crowd attending the celebration and car show.

In addition to these activities, two other big events are also on tap during alumni weekend. The annual alumni co-ed flag football game will be played on Bulldog Field Friday night at 7 p.m. with even-year DHS graduates taking on the odd-year graduates.

Also, on alumni day, the 13th annual horseshoe pitching tournament will be held at the community fairgrounds on Santa Fe Ave. starting at noon, immediately following the alumni parade. This event draws dozens of DHS graduates and other competitors and family members every year. For the first time in 27 years, the alumni softball game will not be held this year.

The annual DHS alumni parade begins at 11 a.m., and awards will be given for the best decorated float and the best decorated bicycle. This year’s DHS graduating class will be bringing up the rear of the parade dressed in costume as part of their initiation into the alumni association.

Immediately after the parade, the chamber of commerce will hold its Customer Appreciation Days drawings when 32 prizes will be given to customers who sign up in participating businesses this week. Grand prize will be a large outdoor grill.

The chamber will also recognize the oldest person present, the youngest person present, the couple married the longest and the mother with the most children present. The senior citizens center is also holding a fundraising raffle for a hand-crafted quilt.

The day concludes that evening with the annual alumni banquet held in the high school cafeteria at 6 p.m. The class of 2019 will be welcomed as the newest members of the association. Davenport High’s first graduating class was in 1910, and the alumni association held its first reunion in 1922.

Honored at the banquet also will be the oldest graduate present, the graduate attending the most consecutive banquets and the winner of the 2019 alumni college scholarship. A silent auction fundraiser will also be held at the banquet featuring numerous gifts donated by local businesses and individuals. A dance will follow the banquet in the old gym just south of the cafeteria.