Our sweet guy left us in the early morning of Saturday, May 4, 2019. Jay was a lifelong resident of McLoud and Dale and grew up on the family farm in McLoud. Jay owned UNIQUE Plumbing in Shawnee for many years. He kept his plumbing business going and worked hard up until the last tough six months of his life as he fought against cancer.

Jay had an interesting and fun life and was very talented. He was a baseball player after high school and was so talented he was recruited by the Philadelphia Phillies to pitch for them, but he was young and married with three young children and did not want to make the move. He was in different bands in the area in his youth and loved playing by ear the piano, guitar, drums, and he had a great singing voice. He always said he liked two types of music, country and western. In recent years, he and his childhood friend Richard Starkey teamed up to play guitar and sing in local churches and nursing homes. They had a good time recording Hank Snow’s song “Moving On.”

He served in the military (Army) and was proud to be a lifetime member of the Elks.

He and his wife Lydia had an amazing partnership that was filled with humor and love for each other and their family and friends. They did everything together. At their Lake Eufaula place for the past 40-plus years they would go for weekends fishing and hanging out with friends and karaoke at the VFW on Friday nights. After Lydia retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T they kept busy as a team as she assisted him in his plumbing business.

Jay had so many dear friends and customers and family that he loved so much and who will have good memories of him.

Loved ones that have already passed on are his loving parents Stanley and Elsie Loman, and also a brother Bobby that died young in an accident in 1951, sister-in-law Betty Loman (Stanley Jr.), Pat Horton, and John Rice.

Family, hard work, humor, and love were everything every day to Jay.

Those left behind are his beloved wife Lydia (Perryman); his surviving siblings: Dorothy Horton, Stanley Jr., and Carol Rice; his children: Jonna McMahon (Craig) Texarkana, Arkansas, Tracey Abercrombie (Bill) Eufaula, Cindy Parsons (Dee) Sparks, Nevada, James Loman (Pam) Shawnee, and Tiffany Caram (Reagan) Shawnee; his grandchildren: Ryan (Aria) McMahon, Sean (Kalyn) McMahon, Dustin (Heather) Abercrombie, Ashley (Marvin) Brooks, Katie (Richard) Berman, Dylan Loman, Chyse and Cash Caram.

Also, special and always in their home were Lydia’s grandchildren, Tate and Blythe Mocabee, and Kimberly Quary Tiger; his Perryman brother and sisters-in-law: Billy Wayne Perryman, LaRue Perryman (Keith Slankard), and Livia Ann Norman (Nolan); numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished and one great-grandchild and one on the way.

Jay’s choice was to be cremated which was managed by Brown’s Family Funeral Home of McLoud.

Jay did not want a traditional funeral service. Only loving memories.