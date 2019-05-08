NOWATA — The Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Caleb Epple, 24, a jail inmate who escaped by walking out the front door Monday.

Undersheriff Jason McClain said the sheriff’s office has been searching in the Nowata area for the missing inmate.

Epple was jailed on charges of first-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Epple was a trusty although he had been arrested on burglary and assault charges. A trusty is an inmate who has earned extra privileges because he is regarded as reliable or faithful.

Monday, McClain said Epple had walked out the front door which someone had left unlocked.

Anyone with information about the escape is asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office at 918-273-2287. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to Epple’s capture. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-273-2583 to leave information.