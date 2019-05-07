Mother Nature may have had other plans, but the vendors persisted and the first day of the 2019 Grove Farmers' Market got underway on Saturday, May 4.

The bi-weekly event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, now until October, on the Community Center Lawn in Grove.

Organized by members of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, it is a producer-only market. Things available range from fresh produce to hand-made items.

Entertainment is slated to accompany the market each Saturday. Vendors and musicians are still being accepted for the event.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain or Josh Goff at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079 or www.groveok.com.