Winners from Saturday's Prague Kolache Festival"

Food & Drink Contest

There were 12 entries for the kolache contest. 1st place went to The Kitchen, 2nd place Jennifer Asher and 3rd place Lilyana Sestak.

Bread- 6 entries: 1st Stacia Stanberry, 2nd Lilyana Sestak, 3rd Amber Castle.

Beer- 1st Tyler Martin, 2nd Amber Castle.

Fruit Wine- 5 entries: 1st Amber Castle (cotton candy), 2nd Scott Reynolds (blackberry), 3rd Amber Castle (strawberry).

Grape Wine- 6 entries: 1st Amber Castle (Niagra), 2nd Scott Reynolds (Vidol) 3rd Amber Castle (Munson).

Klobase- 1st Mike Moore, 2nd Scott Reynolds, 3rd Scott Reynolds.

Best of Show from among all the entries went to Mike Moore with his klobase. Best of Show received $100. All first place winners received $50 and the other winners received plaques.

Costume Winners

Girls:

0-23 months: 1st Kopelyn Young, 2nd Charlotte Phillips, 3rd Sadie Parris.

2-3 yrs.: 1st Vivian Rich, 2nd Kooper Fesler, 3rd Kylee Imhoff.

4-6 yrs.: 1st Rylee Snyder, 2nd Kodi Fesler, 3rd Hannah Flatt.

7-10 yrs.: 1st Emmary Mlynek, 2nd Emily Donaldson, 3rd Grace VanZant.

11-17 yrs.: 1st Addelyn Linn.

Age 18 & Over: 1st Pam Logan, 2nd Sarah Snyder, 3rd Marria Brydon.

Boys:

0-23 months: 1st Ryatt Snyder, 2nd Rhettley Draper, 3rd Brett (Bones) Fesler III.

2-3 yrs.: 1st Leo Warden, 2nd Thatcher Holman, 3rd Oakley Draper.

4-6 yrs.: 1st Hank Warden, 2nd Finn Holman, 3rd Michael Phillips.

7-10 yrs.: 1st Dax McKee, 2nd Connar Smith.

11-17 yrs.: 1st Jayden Mlynek.

Parade Winners

Float winners are as follows, Youth Division- 1st American Heritage Girls, $250; 2nd Prague 4-H, $200; 3rd Paden FFA, $150, and 4th Prague Boy Scouts, $100.

Adult Division- 1st Prague Lions Club, $250.

Commercial Division- 1st Canadian Valley Electric, plaque; 2nd Vision Bank, plaque; 3rd BancFirst, plaque.

Best of Show among the floats- Canadian Valley Electric, plaque.

The new Crowd Pleaser Award from among all parade entries went to the Sooner Schooner, $100. The Ruf Neks kept the crowd cheering the Boomer Sooner chant as they went down the parade route.

Round-up Clubs, Riding Clubs and Equestrian winners were: 1st Hitching Post Cowboy Church, $150; 2nd Express Clydesdales, $100; and 3rd Sooner Schooner, $75.

Royalty Winners: Queen Anna Lee, Junior Queen Audra Provaznik, Prince Hayes McKee, Princess Brynlee Lakins.Firemen's Challenge

The Prague Fire Department hosted a Firemen's Challenge right after the parade on Mitacek, between Destinations restaurant and Prague Hardware. The six teams participating included Prague, Bethel Acres, Tribbey, Stroud, Jacktown and Strothers.

Winners are as follows:

Water Combat- 1st Prague, 2nd Bethel Acres, 3rd Jacktown.

Bucket Brigade- 1st Tribbey, 2nd Prague, 3rd Stroud.

Deadman Drag- 1st Prague, 2nd Bethel Acres, 3rd Strothers.

Hose Coupling- 1st Prague, 2nd Stroud, 3rd Tribbey.

Hose Capture- 1st Prague, 2nd Tribbey, 3rd Strothers.

Truck Pull- 1st Prague, 2nd Stroud, 3rd Bethel Acres.

Prague won the Traveling Trophy.