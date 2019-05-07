Winners from Saturday's Prague Kolache Festival"
Food & Drink Contest
There were 12 entries for the kolache contest. 1st place went to The Kitchen, 2nd place Jennifer Asher and 3rd place Lilyana Sestak.
Bread- 6 entries: 1st Stacia Stanberry, 2nd Lilyana Sestak, 3rd Amber Castle.
Beer- 1st Tyler Martin, 2nd Amber Castle.
Fruit Wine- 5 entries: 1st Amber Castle (cotton candy), 2nd Scott Reynolds (blackberry), 3rd Amber Castle (strawberry).
Grape Wine- 6 entries: 1st Amber Castle (Niagra), 2nd Scott Reynolds (Vidol) 3rd Amber Castle (Munson).
Klobase- 1st Mike Moore, 2nd Scott Reynolds, 3rd Scott Reynolds.
Best of Show from among all the entries went to Mike Moore with his klobase. Best of Show received $100. All first place winners received $50 and the other winners received plaques.
Costume Winners
Girls:
0-23 months: 1st Kopelyn Young, 2nd Charlotte Phillips, 3rd Sadie Parris.
2-3 yrs.: 1st Vivian Rich, 2nd Kooper Fesler, 3rd Kylee Imhoff.
4-6 yrs.: 1st Rylee Snyder, 2nd Kodi Fesler, 3rd Hannah Flatt.
7-10 yrs.: 1st Emmary Mlynek, 2nd Emily Donaldson, 3rd Grace VanZant.
11-17 yrs.: 1st Addelyn Linn.
Age 18 & Over: 1st Pam Logan, 2nd Sarah Snyder, 3rd Marria Brydon.
Boys:
0-23 months: 1st Ryatt Snyder, 2nd Rhettley Draper, 3rd Brett (Bones) Fesler III.
2-3 yrs.: 1st Leo Warden, 2nd Thatcher Holman, 3rd Oakley Draper.
4-6 yrs.: 1st Hank Warden, 2nd Finn Holman, 3rd Michael Phillips.
7-10 yrs.: 1st Dax McKee, 2nd Connar Smith.
11-17 yrs.: 1st Jayden Mlynek.
Parade Winners
Float winners are as follows, Youth Division- 1st American Heritage Girls, $250; 2nd Prague 4-H, $200; 3rd Paden FFA, $150, and 4th Prague Boy Scouts, $100.
Adult Division- 1st Prague Lions Club, $250.
Commercial Division- 1st Canadian Valley Electric, plaque; 2nd Vision Bank, plaque; 3rd BancFirst, plaque.
Best of Show among the floats- Canadian Valley Electric, plaque.
The new Crowd Pleaser Award from among all parade entries went to the Sooner Schooner, $100. The Ruf Neks kept the crowd cheering the Boomer Sooner chant as they went down the parade route.
Round-up Clubs, Riding Clubs and Equestrian winners were: 1st Hitching Post Cowboy Church, $150; 2nd Express Clydesdales, $100; and 3rd Sooner Schooner, $75.
Royalty Winners: Queen Anna Lee, Junior Queen Audra Provaznik, Prince Hayes McKee, Princess Brynlee Lakins.Firemen's Challenge
The Prague Fire Department hosted a Firemen's Challenge right after the parade on Mitacek, between Destinations restaurant and Prague Hardware. The six teams participating included Prague, Bethel Acres, Tribbey, Stroud, Jacktown and Strothers.
Winners are as follows:
Water Combat- 1st Prague, 2nd Bethel Acres, 3rd Jacktown.
Bucket Brigade- 1st Tribbey, 2nd Prague, 3rd Stroud.
Deadman Drag- 1st Prague, 2nd Bethel Acres, 3rd Strothers.
Hose Coupling- 1st Prague, 2nd Stroud, 3rd Tribbey.
Hose Capture- 1st Prague, 2nd Tribbey, 3rd Strothers.
Truck Pull- 1st Prague, 2nd Stroud, 3rd Bethel Acres.
Prague won the Traveling Trophy.