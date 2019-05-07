The Multi-County Master Gardener Association will hold their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 9 a.m. There will be plants of all kinds and everything under the sun available. You don't want to miss the variety of plants and garage sale items also.

They will also be celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the Butterfly Garden. Our Certified Master Gardeners will be giving guided garden tours every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. The sale with be held at the OSU Extension Center, 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee. For more information you can contact, Carla Smith, 273-7683 or email her, carlasm@okstate,edu