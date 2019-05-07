Billy “Bill” Joe Smith, age 66, of Prague, Oklahoma, passed from this life on May 3, 2019.

Billy “Bill” Joe Smith, age 66, of Prague, Oklahoma, passed from this life on May 3, 2019. A celebration of life will take place Wednesday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at Prague First Baptist Church with Brother Tim Emmons and Duncan Blackwell officiating.

Bill was born in Woodward, Oklahoma, on Oct. 4, 1952, to Leslie “Warren” Smith and Bonnie (Miller) Smith. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1970. He was in the National Guard Reserves from 1972-1979. He graduated in 1987 from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Education. He began his teaching career in 1987 with Prague Public Schools where he taught for 32 years. While at Prague schools, he was the 2000 and 2017 District Teacher of the year. Bill was passionate about his career. While teaching, he applied and received many grants through Fund for Teachers and Freedom Foundation allowing him to travel across the United States visiting the many places he taught about. He loved to share his experiences with his students making their education more memorable. In 1992, he started teaching Driver’s Education. Many a mile was spent teaching the future drivers of Prague.

Bill married Beverly Jo (B.J.) Stone on Aug. 2, 2009. Bill is survived by B.J., of the home; his sister, Marilyn McGuire of Buffalo, Oklahoma; daughters, Courtney Smith of Edmond and Tara Martin and husband John of Prague; sons, Steven Stone of Paden and Richard Stone and wife Shakara of Paden; grandchildren, Connor Martin, Brandon Stone and wife Sabra, Rhiannon Stone, Nathan Stone and Matthew Stone. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the many students who he taught over the years who he considered his kids.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Terry Smith and Larry Smith and a brother-in-law, Jim McGuire.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.