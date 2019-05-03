For Elyssa Teel, the bar has been set high.

Teel, a senior high jumper for Grove’s track and field team, has signed with the Coffeyville Lady Red Ravens. Teel says her recruitment actually began with Grove Alumni Mason Russ. Russ threw shot put and disc for Grove and signed to Coffeyville in March of 2017.

“[Russ] introduced me to their coach and they approached me from there,” said Teel. “I’m extremely excited… I’ve heard that [Coffeville] has always had a really dominate track team and I really wanted to be a part of something big like that and to be able to compete at a higher level.”

Grove Head Coach Warren Brumley agrees with Teel.

“One thing Coffeyvlle has always been known for is competition,” said Brumley. “Elyssa is going to go over there, I’m proud of her… I think in the long run, she’ll be able to do it and I’m really proud of her.”

Teel, who has only jumped three times this season due to an injury, has cleared heights of 4’6” at Bartlesville in March and 4’8”twice, once at Pittsburg State and once at the Metro Lakes Conference Meet. During the 2018 season, Teel consistently jumped 4’8”, even clearing the height at the 5A State Track meet to place fifteenth overall.

Coffeyville has a school record of 5’3.25” for outdoor high jump. The record is shared by Mykelti Mitchell and Juliette Smith, who cleared the height in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Mitchell also holds the indoor high jump record at 5’4.25”. Teel believes that she will improve while at Coffeyville, possibly even clearing 5’2”.

“It’s really a job. You’re going to have a job in your schoolwork and you’re going to have a job in athletics, because they expect a lot.” said Brumley.

On the academic side of things, Teel said she isn’t quite sure of her degree, but has an idea on where to start.

“I’m thinking elementary education right now, I really want to teach,” said Teel. “Both of my parents are teachers and all of my grandparents are teachers too, so it kind of runs in the family.”