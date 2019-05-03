WEATHERFORD — Over a 14-inning, two-game stretch Thursday, three Tecumseh hurlers combined to allow just two runs and 11 hits.

And yet the Savages lost 1-0 decisions to both Weatherford and Newcastle at a Class 4A double-elimination regional tournament.

Jayden Shafer sparkled on the mound against Weatherford, permitting four hits and striking out eight in a seven-inning stint.

Unfortunately for the Savages, Weatherford’s hurler was equally effective, allowing five hits (all singles) and walking none in an eight-inning outing.

After seven scoreless innings, Weatherford scored in the top of the eighth on a one-out infield error, a single, a walk to load the bases and a sacrifice fly off reliever Tyler Thompson.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kainan Ryan led off with a single but Carson Fletcher fanned and Gage Boatman hit into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Shafer and Ryan both went 2 for 3.

Weatherford didn’t make an error. Shawnee had one error, producing the eighth-inning unearned run.

In the nightcap, Newcastle scored a run in the top of the second and didn’t make an error in the game.

Tecumseh’s only hit was a seventh-inning single by Peyton Cooper.

Tristin Anthony, like teammate Shafer, was outstanding on the mound. He gave up six hits, fanned five and walked two in seven innings.

“We couldn’t get a timely hit,” Tecumseh coach Jeff Shafer said. “You just don’t see a lot of 1-0 high school games. We haven’t had many shutouts this year. This team accomplished a lot.”

Tecumseh concludes the campaign at 24-13.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.