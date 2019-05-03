The Lady Red track and field team has won five events at the Metro Lakes Conference Meet on Friday, April 26.

Grove racked up 100 points in thirteen events to finish in second place. Collinsville won the meet with 126 points. Claremore was right on the Lady Red’s heels with 99 points, followed by Glenpool with 93, Tahlequah with 88, Pryor with 48, Skiatook with 43 and Coweta with 42.

The five events dominated by the Lady Red were the 100 meter hurdles, the 800 meter run, the 4 x 800 meter relay, discus and pole vault.

100 meter dash - Rosa Sharrock finished in fourteenth with a time of 14.81. Valarie Riley placed seventeenth, running a 15.09, while Saidee Merrill finished in twentieth with a time of 16.16.

200 meter dash - Janamay Carothers ran a 28.22 to place sixth. Anastasia Pace finished with a time of 30.07 to place fourteenth, while Sade Monfort finished with a time of 30.32 to place eighteenth.

400 meter dash - Riley placed ninth with a time of 1:12.66.

800 meter run - Rory Geer won the event with a time of 2:23.20. Emma Pospisil ran a 2:41.16 to place fifth.

1600 meter run - Katelyn Cohea finished in fourth with a time of 6:04.07.

3200 meter run - Jazzmine Aguilar ran a 13:31.84 to finish in second place.

100 meter hurdles - Pace won the event with a time of 16.28.

4 x 400 meter relay - Grove placed third with a time of 4:22.66.

4 x 800 meter relay - The Lady Red won the event with a time of 10:39.31.

Shot Put - Deirjaye Davis placed second with her throw of 35-08. Macie Bearpaw finished in tenth with a distance of 28-06.

Discus - Davis won the event with a throw of 111-10. Ashley Edwards threw an 86-08 to place twelfth and Bearpaw placed fifteenth with a distance of 67-02.

Pole Vault - Hannah Dozier won the event, clearing a height of 9-0.

High Jump - Elyssa Teel tied for third with a jump of 4-08.

The Lady Red team will be back in action on Saturday, May 4, at the Regional Meet at Tulsa Union High School.